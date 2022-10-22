Men break into impromptu bhangra after meeting each other at Heathrow airport. Watch

A man’s way of welcoming another person at the Heathrow airport has turned into a source of entertainment for many. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a man breaking into impromptu bhangra performance. There is a possibility that the video will leave you with a smile too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page ub1ub2. The bio explains that the page is dedicated to sharing different things related to Southall in England. The video is posted with a sweet and short caption that reads, “This has to be one of the most legendary welcomes at Heathrow Airport.”

The video opens to show a man waiting at the airport. As soon as he sees the person he is waiting for, he rushes to him and starts doing bhangra. In response, the other person also joins him.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 20 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 1.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received about 14,000 likes. The video has also prompted people to post different comments.

“This made me smile so much,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love this - wish I get this welcome next time I arrive back from my travels!” shared another. “This is so fabulous, made me smile. Love it,” commented a third. “This makes my heart tickle,” posted a fourth. Many showed their reactions through heart emoticons.