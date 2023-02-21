Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Men recreate Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu’s Small Town Girl at Spanish Steps in Rome. Netizens say, ‘this is gold’

Men recreate Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu’s Small Town Girl at Spanish Steps in Rome. Netizens say, ‘this is gold’

trending
Published on Feb 21, 2023 06:35 PM IST

The viral video that captures a duo recreating Ranbir Kapoor and Bipasha Basu’s Small Town Girl at Spanish Steps in Rome was shared on Instagram.

Sourav Garg recreating Ranbir Kapoor’s steps from the song Small Town Girl at Spanish Steps in Rome. (Instagram/@step.out.sourav)
ByArfa Javaid

Siddharth Anand’s multi-starrer film Bachna Ae Haseeno featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Minissha Lamba, Bipasha Basu and Deepika Padukone was a hit at the box office. The film’s title track Bachna Ae Haseeno, and other songs, Khuda Jaane and Small Town Girl, still remain a favourite with the listeners. After decades of its release, a duo recreated Ranbir Kapoor and Bipasha Basu’s song Small Town Girl at the exact same location in Rome, Italy. Expectedly, the video has gone viral and received numerous responses.

(Also Read: “Looks like...”: SRK replies to fan who dedicated three tattoos to him)

“Who would you choose - Hot Ranbir Kapoor and Bipasha Basu with a 20-member crew or 2 sleep deprived Indians who were looking for sth to kill time in Rome. Presenting you re-created Small Town Girl at the exact same place - Spanish Steps, Rome, Italy,” wrote Instagram user Sourav Garg while sharing the video on Instagram.

(Also Read: Fans go head over heels as Javed Akhtar jams with Ali Zafar in Pakistan)

The video captures Sourav as Ranbir Kapoor and his friend Manav Sharma as Bipasha Basu. While Sourav perfectly recreated Ranbir’s dance steps, Manav did a brilliant job portraying Bipasha at Rome’s Spanish Steps. The duo even acted out the dialogues of the actors with on-point expressions.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on February 1. It has since raked up more than 4.1 lakh views and over 60,500 likes. The share has also received numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s what people posted in the comments section:

“This is the content I pay my internet bills for,” expressed an Instagram user. “The efforts,” posted another with a love-struck emoticon. “Best video on the Internet today!! Kaafi (very) wholesome,” shared a third. A fourth added, “This is gold! This is the kind of content we deserve!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
ranbir kapoor bipasha basu rome italy
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP