Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Men scare tiny puppies, they run away and come back with big dog

Men scare tiny puppies, they run away and come back with big dog

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jul 10, 2023 07:30 PM IST

A video of a pair of puppies turning the table on two men scaring them was posted on Instagram.

You may have seen videos that show how some people get away with stray dogs without any reason. A video shared on Twitter shows two men doing just that. However, what happens after that has left people surprised. Turns out that two puppies they scared away returned and that too with a big dog.

A video of a pair of puppies turning the table on two men scaring them was posted on Instagram.(Twitter/@thefigen_)

The video was posted on Twitter and has since left people intrigued. “Don’t underestimate anything, there is always something stronger than you! Made me laugh a lot!” reads the comment posted along with the video.

Also Read| Man bites (police) dog

What does the video of puppies and the dog show?

The video opens to show two men walking on a road and a pair of puppies coming towards them from the opposite direction. Once they get near each other, the men suddenly scare the puppies and run away. However, after a few moments, the pooches return and that too with a big doggo. The scene soon changes, and the men eventually run away.

Take a look at the dog video:

The video was posted on July 8. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has prompted people are share various reactions.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Guess they didn’t expect these two little doggies to have a big brother,” posted a Twitter user. “They called for backup,” joked another. “I like this,” added a third. “They actually called their big brother,” joined a fourth. “I laughed so hard,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

Also Read| Dog teaches other doggos to do tricks. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP