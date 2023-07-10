Men scare tiny puppies, they run away and come back with big dog

You may have seen videos that show how some people get away with stray dogs without any reason. A video shared on Twitter shows two men doing just that. However, what happens after that has left people surprised. Turns out that two puppies they scared away returned and that too with a big dog.

A video of a pair of puppies turning the table on two men scaring them was posted on Instagram.(Twitter/@thefigen_)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on Twitter and has since left people intrigued. “Don’t underestimate anything, there is always something stronger than you! Made me laugh a lot!” reads the comment posted along with the video.

What does the video of puppies and the dog show?

The video opens to show two men walking on a road and a pair of puppies coming towards them from the opposite direction. Once they get near each other, the men suddenly scare the puppies and run away. However, after a few moments, the pooches return and that too with a big doggo. The scene soon changes, and the men eventually run away.

Take a look at the dog video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on July 8. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has prompted people are share various reactions.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Guess they didn’t expect these two little doggies to have a big brother,” posted a Twitter user. “They called for backup,” joked another. “I like this,” added a third. “They actually called their big brother,” joined a fourth. “I laughed so hard,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.