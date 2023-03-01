Men wear saree to dance to Desi Girl at friend’s wedding. Instagram video wows people

Wedding videos that show family or friends of the bride or the groom preparing surprise performances are always beautiful to watch. One such video shows the friends of a groom dancing to a hit Hindi song. However, what has left people amused is their choice of attire. The group of men decided to wear saree and dance to Desi Girl at their friend’s wedding.

The video is posted on the Instagram page called Wedding Choreography By Revati. “Sexiest desi girls in town@salilsinghaggarwal & his super fun gang with their thumkas & pallus have definitely been one of our favourite performances of the season,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the group of men dancing together while wearing sarees over their party attire. Their enthusiastic performance is what makes the video an amazing watch.

Take a look at the dance video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 22,000 views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the share has received nearly 800 likes. People posted different comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Dinchak performance,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love it,” shared another. “Love these thumkas,” posted a third. “Hahaha best,” expressed a fourth.