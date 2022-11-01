Mesmerising video of Northen aurora borealis will leave you stunned. Watch

The northern lights rank among mother nature's most magnificent displays. And the northern winter is a fantastic time to see this amazing light show. The Northern Lights, however, are more intricate than they initially seem. Sometimes these lights may not be strongly visible, but at times, they brighten up the sky. A recent video shows the aurora lights in full swing.

In a recent video uploaded by Reddit user @VincentLedvina you can see the aurora lights on top of his house. The beaming green lights can be seen moving and brightening up the area and the sky. In the caption of the post, the man wrote, "The sky above my house last night in Fairbanks, Alaska. "

Take a look at the aurora lights here:

This video was shared just a few hours back and has recieved 1600 likes and several comments. Many people thought the video was stunning. One person in the Reddit comments wrote, "The Aurora. I have always wished to see it firsthand with my own eyes. You people are lucky to see them above your houses. It's a great phenomenon of nature, and it is really beautiful." A second person wrote, "That's awesome! My dad always swore he could hear them crackle, when he was up North." A third person said, "Wow! This is definitely one of the best videos of the lights that I've ever seen. So amazing you get to watch it from your own yard!"

