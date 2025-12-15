Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Messi fan walks away with flower pots from Kolkata stadium after chaotic event: ‘Will gift them to my wife’

ByHT Infotainment Desk
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 04:22 pm IST

A Lionel Messi fan from West Bengal’s Cooch Behar took flower pots from the outside of Salt Lake Stadium after La Pulga’s Kolkata visit ended in chaos. 

Lionel Messi’s Kolkata visit as part of his G.O.A.T India tour ended in chaos amid mismanagement claims. Despite buying expensive tickets, thousands of fans failed to catch a glimpse of La Pulga at the Salt Lake Stadium. Messi’s abrupt departure led several attendees to vandalise and even steal the stadium’s property.

Disappointed Messi fan takes flower pots from Salt Lake Stadium(Instagram/tirthankar_das_)
Messi fan takes flower pots from Kolkata stadium for wife

A Messi fan, who introduced himself as a resident of West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, took flower pots from the outside of Salt Lake Stadium on his way home. “I will gift them to my wife,” he told Bangla Hunt. He said he was upset that he could not see Lionel Messi.

Aroop Biswas, West Bengal’s sports minister from the Trinamool Congress, accompanied Lionel Messi the whole time he was at the venue. The Messi fan from Cooch Behar complained that Biswas stole the limelight.

“It felt great to see Aroop Biswas. All we saw was him; we did not catch a glimpse of Messi. He kept touching Messi. Clicked selfies with him. Who is he?” the fan said.

While he interacted with Bangla Hunt, another offered to buy the pots from him as a souvenir. “No, I won’t sell. These are gifts for my wife. I don’t have these at home,” he replied.

Also read: Messi event organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail day after Kolkata Salt Lake stadium chaos

Shortly after Messi left Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, several fans trespassed on the ground, broke seats, and even threw water bottles at organisers. The police later arrested Satadru Dutta, sports promoter and the chief organiser of Messi’s Kolkata visit.

Another Messi fan leaves with turf carpet

It was earlier promised that Lionel Messi would participate in several activities, including a penalty shootout at Salt Lake Stadium. However, the Argentine footballer, accompanied by Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, had to vacate the venue earlier due to inefficient crowd management.

A fan who claimed to have bought a ticket worth 10,000 was left frustrated. He decided to exit with a turf carpet from the venue. During an interaction with Bengali outlet Ei Samay, the man said: “I purchased a ticket for 10,000. I could not even see Messi’s face. We saw the same politicians who are visible the whole year. I am taking this turf carpet with me. We will practice football on it at home,” he said.

