Met Gala 2022: Twitter thinks Kylie Jenner copied Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Met Gala 2022 took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 2 (May 3 in India). Out of the several looks that were served in accordance with the theme, ‘Gilded Glamour,’ there were some specific looks that gave rise to a lot of memes and reactions on Twitter. One such look was presented to us by none other than Kylie Jenner.

A lot of fans of Bollywood movies have come together on Twitter so that they can directly draw a comparison between how Kylie Jenner looked and a very famous character from 90s Bollywood. If you have not come across any of these comparisons yet, then let us inform you that the character that she is being compared to is Anjali, who is played by Kajol in the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Here are a few tweets that compare Kylie Jenner's look to that of Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai:

One specific tweet by Zomato compared the Kylie Jenner cap and veil look, to that of how garlic looks. Not sure how that works? Take a look at this tweet below to find out for yourself:

Zomato shared this post on Twitter on May 3 and it has received more than 7,500 likes and several comments on it already. “I just know the intern was giggling when they tweeted this,” commented a Twitter user. “MetGarlic,” punned another.

Here are some other memes on Kylie Jenner’s Met outfit, that also went viral:

What are your thoughts on Kylie Jenner’s outfit?