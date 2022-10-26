Mexico City holds largest fitness trampoline class in the world. Watch

Mexico City has reportedly smashed the Guinness World Records for holding the biggest fitness trampoline class. Claudia Sheinbaum, the head of Mexico City, tweeted after the session that it had broken the record for the biggest fitness trampoline class. She tweeted, "With 3,935 people this morning, the Guinness World Records was broken for the World's Largest Fitness Trampoline Class. Thanks to @ClaraBrugadaM and the Iztapalapa team for making it possible. Sport and culture keep our young people away from violence. "

In the video Claudia Sheinbaum shared, you can see a large crowd jumping and exercising on trampolines. In front of the crowd, there is a stage where the instructors tell them the kind of workout everyone needs to follow.

Take a look at the people performing trampoline fitness here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 55,000 times. The video also has 1578 likes. However, the Guinness World Records are yet to confirm about the event.

Earlier, Mexico city had broken the record for the Largest ancient Mexican ceremonial dance. One of the most significant pre-Hispanic cities in Mesoamerica was Teotihuacán, which located only 78 kilometers outside of Mexico City. Today, people from all over the world are fascinated by the well-preserved pyramids and murals. The dancers gathered close to the pyramids, bearing instruments such the huehuetl, teponaztili, ocarina, and atecocolli, as well as colourful costumes and feathered headdresses to set the world record.