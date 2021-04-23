MI5 reveals ‘secret to successful spying’ in first Insta post. Share goes viral

MI5, United Kingdom's domestic counter-intelligence and security agency, has recently joined Instagram and their first post on ‘secret to successful spying’ has prompted people to share various reactions. They also shared a picture which gives a glimpse inside the agency’s London headquarters.

“The secret to successful spying? Consider all angles. It’ll give you a better view,” they wrote. “This is the view our staff see as they enter MI5 HQ in Thames House, London. Behind these pods lie some of the UK’s best kept secrets,” the agency added. In the next line, they also urged netizens to follow them on Instagram to get “exclusive views of life inside MI5.”

Their post is complete with the hashtags #MI5, #BehindThePods, and #KeepingTheCountrySafe.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared almost a day ago, the post has gathered more than 20,000 views. Many also re-shared the post on different social media platforms.

MI5’s share has accumulated tons of comments from people. Many took the route of hilarity while expressing their reactions. Just like this individual who wrote, “When I heard MI5 was joining Instagram I was shaken, but not stirred.” They gave a twist to a line often said by the fictional British spy James Bond.

“Can’t for the life of me work out the perspective on this pic but then again I did just wake up. Anyway can I be a spy?” joked an Instagram user. “Here before this gets insanely famous,” shared another. “Can I be a spy? I love the movie Kingsmen,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on MI5’s first Instagram post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON