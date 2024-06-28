 Michael Jackson's concert in UP? King of pop grooves to Panchayat song in edited video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Michael Jackson's concert in UP? King of pop grooves to Panchayat song in edited video

ByKhushi Pal
Jun 28, 2024 08:00 PM IST

An edited clip featuring Michael Jackson dancing to the beats of a Bhojpuri song from the web series Panchayat has recorded over 8 million views online.

Not everything you see on social media is true. Certainly not Michael Jackson grooving to the beats of 'Hind Ke Sitara', a song from the popular web series Panchayat. But it sure is a sight that has caught the attention of several netizens. In a new viral video, the King of Pop can be seen wearing his iconic black suit and dancing seamlessly to the track from the recently released web series.

Michael Jackson in a still from the viral video. (Insatgram/sachin_shirsat_editz)
Michael Jackson in a still from the viral video. (Insatgram/sachin_shirsat_editz)

Edited clips featuring mashups of international artists dancing to Hindi songs in perfect sync have been an ongoing trend on social media. Viral videos of BTS were a common sight while scrolling through social media. Now, a new video of Michael Jackson dancing to the Bhojpuri song's melody in perfect harmony has been doing the rounds online.

Also read | Fact Check: Edited video shared as Rahul Gandhi watching PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in car, here's the truth

If Michael Jackson had a concert in Uttar Pradesh

Sachin Shirsat, a 'Digital Creator' and video editor with an Instagram following of over one lakh, shared the video online. The viral clip has garnered over eight million views.

The video starts with the tagline 'If MJ had a concert in UP,' and features the pop singer speaking to the audience before breaking into his iconic choreographies with an unexpected twist—dancing to ‘Hind Ke Sitara’.

The video has been edited so that each dance step seems to blend seamlessly with the song. It also features some of the characters from the web series.

Netizens react to the viral video

Social media users were impressed with the edited clip and took to the comment section to praise the editor. A user even quoted the famous dialogues from the web series and wrote, "Dekh raha ho Binod kese Michael Jackson ko Rajajii song me nachaya ja Raha hain" (Are you looking at it, Binod? How is Michael Jackson being made to dance to Rajaji song?")

"Michael Jackson is so good he's killing in other languages as well," said another.

"Michael Jackson is so good he's killing in other languages as well," wrote a third user.

About Panchayat

Panchayat is a popular web series available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The cast includes Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa, among others. The show recently premiered its third instalment, which has received positive reviews from critics and the audience.

The plot revolves around Abhishek Tripathi, a city dweller who moves to the rural village of Phulera to become the secretary of the village council.

News / Trending / Michael Jackson's concert in UP? King of pop grooves to Panchayat song in edited video
