Michael Vaughan reveals why he loves Mumbai with this interesting video

Michael Vaughan took to X to share a video and also a caption where he expressed his love for the city of Mumbai. In the video, which the former England cricket player shared, a few kids are seen playing cricket in the middle of a road.

“People always ask me why I love #Mumbai so much, this is why. The passion for life & more so cricket is so infectious, the people all seem so happy & content. Serious players on show btw #India,” Vaughan wrote as he shared the video. He wrapped his post by wishing everyone a Happy Diwali.

The video opens to show a few kids playing cricket. As the kids are going on with their game, a few scooters and cars are also seen passing by them.

Take a look at this video shared by Michael Vaughan:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the clip has accumulated close to 9.2 lakh views. The tweet has further gathered nearly 30,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did X users react to this video?

“If you have observed at 00:14-00:16, they exchanged the bats. This is the usual norm. One is a ‘good’ bat to hit shots and another one always remains at the non-striker end. This is gully cricket budget things,” shared an X user. “Your love for India is unmatchable, Vaughan sir,” posted another. “Love the vibrant energy of #Mumbai The passion for life and cricket is truly infectious,” joined a third. “Awesome. Thank you for your Diwali wishes,” wrote a fourth.

