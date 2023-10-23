News / Trending / Pat Cummins explores Delhi with family, people can’t handle his son’s cuteness

Pat Cummins explores Delhi with family, people can’t handle his son’s cuteness

Arfa Javaid
Oct 23, 2023

An individual reacted to this Instagram post by Australian captain Pat Cummins and wrote, “Aha, look at the little lad.”

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, who is currently in India for the ongoing World Cup, treated his fans to a glimpse of his family outing in Delhi. As Australia is gearing up to face the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 25, the Aussie captain made the most of the brief respite between matches by exploring the rich heritage of Delhi with his loved ones.

Pat Cummins with his son at Lodhi Garden in Delhi. (Instagram/@patcummins30)
“Day out in Delhi,” wrote Pat Cummins while sharing a few pictures and videos on Instagram. The Instagram post shows Cummins sitting on a bench with his son Albie in Lodhi Garden. The following slides show the little one’s playful escapades. And the last slide won netizens’ hearts and will win you over, too.

Take a look at this Instagram post shared by Cummins here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has received close to 20,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also garnered a plethora of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to this Instagram post:

“The last slide,” posted an individual.

Another added, “The last slide. The bird chirping in the background matches with the situation.”

“They are too cute and adorable,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Albie is such a mood,” referring to Cummins’ son Albie.

“Aha, look at the little lad,” shared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Last slide is the epitome of cuteness.”

