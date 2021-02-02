IND USA
Michelle Obama posts pics of kids recreating her and Barack’s inauguration look

“Ryleigh & Zayden, you nailed it!” reads the caption shared alongside the Instagram post by Michelle Obama.
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The image shows two children, Ryleigh and Zayden.(Screengrab)

An Instagram post shared by the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, is making many netizens swoon. The share features two children, Ryleigh and Zayden. The two are seen recreating Michelle and Barack Obama's 2021 inauguration look. To say that the snapshots are super sweet would be an understatement. However, don't just take our word for it. Check out the post for yourself and get to say, “Aww,” repeatedly.

Originally posted on Ryleigh's Instagram account on January 31, Michelle Obama reshared these images on her official Instagram account on February 2. The text shared alongside the five photos reads, "Ryleigh & Zayden, you nailed it".

Ryleigh stands in front Zayden in the first image wearing an outfit that resembles what the former first lady wore to Joe Biden-Kamala Harris' inauguration. Ryleigh is looking as fab as ever in a marsala overcoat, a turtleneck, trousers, and a matching belt with a gold circle buckle. Zayden too looks super sharp in a navy-blue overcoat which has a US flag pinned to it. One can see the neatly-done baby blue tie peeking from underneath the coat.

Check out the duo’s dashing style and all the marvellous poses here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform merely three hours ago, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over 2.6 million likes and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments. Given the high cuteness quotient of the share, it is no surprise that these numbers are steadily rising.

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, "Oh my goodness! So sweet".

Another individual wrote, "Just adorable". "Love this!" read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?

