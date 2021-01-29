Michelle Obama shares Nia Dennis’ viral floor routine video, gymnast reacts

A floor routine video of US gymnast Nia Dennis has gone all kinds of viral online. Her routine celebrating “black excellence” has earned words of praise from many, including former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Taking to Twitter, Obama re-shared Dennis’ floor route clip which was originally posted on the official Twitter account of UCLA Gymnastics team. “This is what #blackexcellence looks like. @DennisNia does it again!” they shared alongside the clip.

Obama, while sharing the clip, wrote, “Now that’s what I call fierce! You’re a star, @DennisNia!”

Take a look at the clip which has now won people over. Chances are it'll leave you mesmerised too.

Obama’s post, since being shared, has gathered tons of likes and comments. It has also gathered nearly 10.5 million views. People couldn’t stop sharing all sorts of comments on the post.

The 21-year-old gymnast also shared her reaction to the whole incident, especially about Obama’s tweet, while appearing on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. A video of her interview was also shared on the show’s official Twitter account.

Take a look:

What do you think of the videos?