Microsoft employee takes 81-year-old grandmother on Bengaluru office tour: 'Most emotional moment of my life'

A Bengaluru-based Microsoft employee’s LinkedIn post about taking his 81-year-old grandmother to his office for the first time has gone viral online, with many users calling the moment emotional and inspiring. The post was shared by Vyanktesh Bajaj, a Senior Manager at Microsoft, who has been working at the company for over a year and a half.

Vyanktesh Bajaj is a Senior Manager at Microsoft. (LinkedIn/Vyanktesh Bajaj)

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In the post, Bajaj reflected on growing up in Mangrulpir, a small town in Maharashtra, where opportunities and exposure to the corporate world were limited. “Today was one of the most emotional moments of my life. I come from a remote place in Maharashtra, where opportunities and exposure to the corporate world were none, even metro-city luxuries felt distant to us,” he wrote.

“During my childhood, I always dreamt to be in those tall glass buildings I had seen in TV. Today, I walked my 81-year-old grandmother through the Microsoft campus in Bengaluru,” he added.

Bajaj said that it was his grandmother’s first time seeing the corporate world from inside. He described how she looked around with “pure curiosity and wonder” while observing the scale of operations, technology and workplace environment. “She kept asking me, 'How does work happen at such a massive scale here?'" he shared.

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{{^usCountry}} The Senior Manager shared that what touched him most was his grandmother’s progressive mindset despite never receiving formal education. “Life taught her wisdom in ways classrooms never could,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Senior Manager shared that what touched him most was his grandmother’s progressive mindset despite never receiving formal education. “Life taught her wisdom in ways classrooms never could,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The Microsoft employee added that the office visit felt symbolic of “generations of sacrifices quietly coming full circle.” “At one point she smiled and simply said, ‘You are doing very meaningful work,’” Bajaj wrote, adding, “That one sentence felt bigger than any promotion, title, or award. I felt a little taller today. Not because of my title or my tenure, but because I saw my world through her eyes.”

“From Mangrulpir (a small town in Maharashtra) to the hallways of Microsoft — today felt special,” he concluded.

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Social media reactions

The post resonated with many LinkedIn users, who flooded the comments section with emotional reactions.

One user wrote, “‘It felt like generations of sacrifices quietly coming full circle’ - a beautiful reminder of the unseen efforts that shape us — and honestly, a grandmother’s pride is worth more than any recognition at work.”

“No feeling comes close to seeing the pride in eyes of our parents. It’s so good that you brought your mother to our campus !! Cherish this moment and thank you for sharing this experience,” commented another.

“Bringing one's parents is normal; however, bringing your grandparents is very Special. Great Vyanktesh for remembering your roots,” wrote a third user.

“Truly Beautiful moment of pride, love, and generations coming together,” expressed one user.

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