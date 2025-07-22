Mid-level software engineers hitting 40 LPA salary 'isn't some mythical achievement', says Indian techie

A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) has caught attention after an Indian techie claimed that earning ₹40 lakh per annum (LPA) is not a “mythical feat” for mid-level software engineers. The post has sparked discussion in the tech community, with many agreeing that smart strategy and bold negotiation can make such salaries possible. Indian techie says hitting 40 LPA is possible in mid-level engineering roles with the right mindset and moves.(Unsplash (Representational Image))

The post was shared by Saurabh Yadav, a software engineer who shares tips based on his personal experiences.

In the post, the engineer encourages others to start job interviews even if they don’t feel fully ready.

“Start interviewing as soon as you feel even 50% ready,” the post reads.

According to Yadav, early interviews help candidates get real experience, especially in areas like system design.

“Trust me, folks - hitting a 40L base comp as an SDE-2 isn’t some mythical achievement,” the caption of the post reads.

Check out the post here:

Confidence, timing and strategy matter:

Yadav shared simple but useful advice for those aiming for higher salaries. He said it’s important to start applying for jobs early, even if you don’t feel fully ready.

Doing real interviews helps you learn and grow. He also suggested practising with companies you don’t care much about to build confidence.

In his post, he also mentions that once you get an offer, use it to ask for better pay at other companies.

Many X users agreed with the advice and said it was both honest and helpful. Some shared their own stories of getting better offers by following similar steps.

One of the users, @aaa_iitb1, commented, “There is a finance approval needed for every offer. No doubt, they are allowed to give 30-40% on top of the existing offer , max I have seen is 10-15% unless the previous offer was very low.”

Another user, @skyjoshii, commented, “Solid advice. These pro tips are so true.”

A few users added that confidence and negotiation really do make a big difference, especially in tech roles.