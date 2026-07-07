‘Millennial’ couple in Bengaluru reveals their 1.7 lakh monthly investment strategy

A Bengaluru-based couple took to social media to share a completely transparent breakdown of their monthly investment strategy. In a viral video posted to their joint Instagram page, the couple revealed exactly how they manage and allocate their funds to secure their financial future while living in the city.

The couple who shared their investment blueprint in an Instagram video. (Instagram/@the12absproject)

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“Here's how much we invest in different financial instruments as a millennial couple living in Bangalore,” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram page while sharing a video about their investments.

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In the video, Megha and Shubham say, “Here’s exactly how we invest our money as a millennial family in Bangalore.” The couple explains that over the years, they have gradually increased their SIPs and now contribute ₹65,000 per month.

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{{^usCountry}} They explained that they also invest in equities, put lump-sum money whenever they can, and contribute to their retirement funds. Alongside, they invest in a government scheme to secure their daughter’s future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They explained that they also invest in equities, put lump-sum money whenever they can, and contribute to their retirement funds. Alongside, they invest in a government scheme to secure their daughter’s future. {{/usCountry}}

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(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the duo who go by “the12absproject” on Instagram. This report will be updated when they respond.)

Take a look at the video:

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How did social media react?

The post prompted varied responses among social media users. While some were impressed and wanted to know more about their investment blueprint, others took the humorous route in their responses. Some, however, argued that the strategy is applicable only to a certain group.

An individual joked, “Thoda mujhe bhi de do investment ke liye.” Another asked, “Which are the exact funds you are investing in?”

A third posted, “Your inputs are not relevant for those who don't have hefty salaries.” A fourth wrote, “What do you do, guys?”

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This is not the first time the couple has captured social media’s attention with their videos. Earlier, they made headlines with a detailed breakdown of their ₹6.85 lakh budget for a 15-day trip to Europe.

The couple revealed that their 15-day summer getaway for a family of three across Amsterdam, Belgium, and Italy came to ₹6.85 lakh. While they meticulously mapped out standard costs such as flights, local transit, and sightseeing, their food bill was what truly turned heads. Social media users were left stunned to see that dining across Europe cost the family a whopping ₹1.85 lakh.