Miniature dachshund rescued after surviving 529 days alone in woods: ‘Evaded venomous snakes'

After more than 500 days lost in the Australian wilderness, a miniature dachshund named Valerie has finally been found alive and well. Valerie survived 529 days of extreme heat and deadly snakes.(Facebook/Kangala Wildlife Rescue)

Kangala Wildlife Rescue announced the news, revealing that it had been working "around the clock" to locate Valerie after she went missing during a camping trip on Kangaroo Island in November 2023.

Valerie’s owners, Georgia Gardner and her boyfriend, Joshua Fishlock, had left her momentarily in a playpen while they went fishing. When they returned, she had vanished.

Throughout her 529 days alone, Valerie managed to survive extreme heat and evade dangers like venomous snakes. Her remarkable rescue was made possible by using Gardner’s t-shirt to create a "scent trail" leading into a trap.

"After weeks of tireless efforts, Valerie has been safely rescued and is fit and well," Kangala shared in a social media post.

The charity detailed the exhaustive search efforts, saying volunteers logged more than 1,000 hours and covered over 5,000 kilometres looking for the lost dog. The rescue operation involved surveillance cameras, a trap cage with a remote door, food, Gardner’s clothes, and some of Valerie’s familiar toys.

Lisa Karran, one of Kangala’s directors, explained how she approached Valerie once the trap had successfully closed. She wore remnants of

Gardner’s clothes and sat patiently with Valerie until she was "completely calm".



UPDATE COMING Good morning everyone I know that you're all keen to get an update on Valerie. We're just in the process... Posted by Kangala Wildlife Rescue on Friday, April 25, 2025

Initially, other campers had spotted Valerie under a parked car, but the sighting frightened her further into the bush. Months later, local residents noticed a pink collar, matching the one Valerie wore, sparking hope among the rescuers.

"Of all dogs, that would be the last one I would say would survive out there, but they do have a good sense of smell," said Jared Karran, another Kangala director.

🐾Catching Valerie update!🐾 It's been a hectic, long and exhausting journey so far, with our small team of dedicated... Posted by Kangala Wildlife Rescue on Wednesday, April 2, 2025

In a detailed 15-minute video on social media, Karran explained the "rollercoaster" nature of the mission, noting the delicate timing required to ensure Valerie didn’t escape again.

"She went right into the back corner, which is where we wanted her. I pressed the button and thankfully it all worked perfectly," Mr Karran said.

"I know people were a little bit frustrated, like 'why is it taking so long?' But these are the things that we were doing in the background," he added.

After the rescue, Gardner shared an emotional message online, saying, "For anyone who's ever lost a pet, your feelings are valid and never give up hope. Sometimes good things happen to good people."

