Mira Rajput shares video of Shahid Kapoor dancing his heart out to Jee Karda

Mira Rajput often takes to Instagram to share different posts that give a glimpse into her family life. Just like this video she shared that shows her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor dancing his heart out. There is a chance that the wonderful video will leave you with a smile.

Along with the video she also shared a sweet caption. “Always keep dancing through life and keep smiling #simplythebest. May this year be the one jab tum vahi karo jo jee karda,” she wrote.

The video shows the Farzi actor dressed in casual attire. Soon he starts dancing to the song from the film Singh Is Kinng. His cool moves, along with his expressions, make the video an amazing watch.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a little over half an hour ago. Since being shared, it has gathered close to 1.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also accumulated more than 43,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Hahaha cute! You two,” posted an Instagram user. “Dance pe chance,” shared another. “Lots of love,” commented a third. “He is the best. No doubt,” wrote a fourth.

Sung by Labh Janjua and Suzie Q, the song Jee Karda from the film Singh Is Kinng is picturised on Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.