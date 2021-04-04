‘Mirror, mirror on the wall’: Horse gets bamboozled after looking at reflection

There are several videos that leaves one laughing a bit too hard. This clip featuring a horse is a precious addition to that category. Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the video is definitely a hilarious and entertaining watch.

The video starts with a horse staring intensely at a mirror. As the clip goes on, the animal keeps looking at its reflection from different angles and then exits the enclosure.

Whether it was giving itself a pep talk or just admiring its shiny mane, we’ll never know.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on April4, the clip has garnered over 25,500 views and still counting. People found the clip to be hilarious. While some shared funny assumptions of what the animal may be thinking, others came up with some amusing puns.

"You talkin' to me?" - Robert De Neigh-ro in an award-whinnying role — Karl Doyle (@DoylerTweets) April 4, 2021

Daily affirmations for sure!!! — Jen (@jenniredd37) April 4, 2021

I'm beautiful.

*looks away, looks back*

Yup, still beautiful!

*

Oh, wow, did I get even more beautiful since last time?

*

Oh my god, beauty overload! Quick! I need to go look at a donkey for five minutes to calm down! — Michael Victor Bowman (@MVictorBowman) April 4, 2021

Mirror, mirror on the wall…

Who's the fairest of them all?🐴 — elephantsyoga (@elephants_yoga) April 4, 2021





What are your thoughts on this video?

