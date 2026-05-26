‘Miserable’ woman quits 1 lakh/month job, now works 6 hours a day and earns double

A Delhi woman has opened up about her decision to walk away from a job where she was earning ₹1 lakh a month, despite parental opposition. Mehar Verma, who now works as a social media strategist and UGC creator, shared in a video posted on Instagram that although her career looked “sorted” from the outside, she was deeply unhappy with her daily life as a lawyer.

Mehar Verma walked away from a job where she was earning ₹1 lakh a month (Instagram/@meharverma99)

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She was, in fact, “miserable” with her job, where she worked late into the night and was constantly stressed and tired.

‘I was miserable’

“In Feb 2024, I was working at a law firm, earning around ₹1 lakh a month. On paper, everything looked sorted. But I was miserable,” Verma said in her Instagram post shared yesterday.

The on-screen caption in her Instagram video also reflected the emotional conflict she experienced despite outward success.

“At 22, I graduated from law school. Got a good job. By 24 I was making 1,00,000 a month. My parents were proud. Everything seemed right. But from inside, I was miserable. So I decided to change that,” the caption read.

(Also read: ‘Look at my tasks vs bank account’: Gen Z employee resigns with brutally honest email)

‘I dreaded most days’

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{{^usCountry}} In her post, Verma described the demanding routine she had while working at the law firm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her post, Verma described the demanding routine she had while working at the law firm. {{/usCountry}}

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“Long hours, no real weekends, coming home at 9–10 PM and still working. I was constantly tired, constantly stressed, and honestly I dreaded most days,” she said.

The content creator added that there was no dramatic turning point behind her decision to quit law. Instead, she gradually realised that the profession was not the life she wanted for herself.

Eventually, she realised that she could not continue with her law career. Verma quit her job without a backup plan.

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‘No solid plan, no backup’

“At some point, I realised I didn’t want to be a lawyer. There was no big moment, just a quiet, persistent feeling that this wasn’t the life I wanted. So I quit. No solid plan. No backup,” she said.

According to her, the transition period was difficult. She said her parents did not initially support her decision and she often felt uncomfortable discussing it at family gatherings.

“And it wasn’t easy. My parents didn’t support the decision at the time, I felt embarrassed at family gatherings, and my first freelancing gig was just ₹10,000/month,” she wrote.

(Also read: Indian employee quits job after US-based founder schedules 10 pm meetings during leave)

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“There were many nights where I thought I had made a mistake.”

Over time, Verma said she began posting content consistently online and discovered a strength in storytelling. She eventually moved into social media strategy and UGC creation.

“But I kept going. I showed up, created content almost every day, and figured things out along the way,” she said.

“Slowly, things started working. Clients came in, I found my strength in storytelling, moved into social media strategy + UGC, and within 14 months, I was earning ₹2L/month.”

According to the bio on her website, Verma now helps founders build authority and attract inbound leads through storytelling and personal branding. Her Instagram bio describes her as a “Lawyer to Creator”, while her LinkedIn profile identifies her as a social media strategist helping brands grow through storytelling.

Success doesn't look the same

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Verma also used the post to question the idea that success must come at the cost of personal time and well-being.

“This isn’t just about money,” she wrote. “It’s about this idea we’ve all been taught — that you need to work 12–14 hours a day to succeed. I don’t agree.”

She said her current routine gives her more time for hobbies, fitness and family. She is now able to work around six hours a day while having enough time to stay active and indulge in hobbies.

“I work ~6 hours a day now. I go to cafés, play pickleball, go to the gym, spend time with family, and actually enjoy my life,” she wrote.

“You don’t have to follow my path. You don’t have to quit your job. But don’t let anyone define what ‘hard work’ or ‘success’ should look like for you. If your life doesn’t feel right, you’re allowed to choose differently,” Verma advised her viewers.

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(Also read: Indian woman quits after boss shouts at her publicly: ‘Good luck finding my replacement’)