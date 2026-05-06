Miss Israel claims Zohran Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji’s ‘demeanour changed’ upon discovering her identity

The reigning Miss Israel, Melanie Shiraz Asor, in an Instagram post, said that her unexpected meeting with Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, turned out to be unpleasant. She claimed that the Syrian-American artist’s “demeanour changed” when she disclosed her identity.

Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz Asor with Rama Duwaji. (Insatgram/@melanieshiraz)

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“Was I surprised by the outcome? Not particularly. It is easy to apologize without meaningfully changing one’s behavior. It is easy to claim opposition to dehumanization in principle, but far more difficult to embody that in practice,” Miss Israel wrote.

Also Read: Rama Duwaji visits India nearly 4 months after Zohran Mamdani takes oath as NYC mayor

She added, “She was polite throughout. But the shift in demeanor was evident, and the lack of willingness to engage even more so. I approached the interaction with openness to a genuine, respectful conversation. That openness was not reciprocated.”

Melanie Shiraz Asor continued, “And that, perhaps, is the more telling point: how often this disconnect appears, and how normalized it has become.”

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{{^usCountry}} She shared a video in which she discussed Duwaji’s old posts and accused her of not engaging in conversation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She shared a video in which she discussed Duwaji’s old posts and accused her of not engaging in conversation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling her interaction with Duwaji, the beauty pageant winner shared, “For those asking, I told her I was Miss Israel, that I’m Israeli and Jewish. I also told her I was disappointed to see the content that she was posting, liking, and promoting, but that I would be open to having a productive conversation with her about it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling her interaction with Duwaji, the beauty pageant winner shared, “For those asking, I told her I was Miss Israel, that I’m Israeli and Jewish. I also told her I was disappointed to see the content that she was posting, liking, and promoting, but that I would be open to having a productive conversation with her about it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “I love you, Melanie, you are a great, beautiful person.” Another expressed, “Exactly, easy to post appeasing words, but face to face is when we see the truth! Very proud of how you handled yourself!”

A third commented, “Wow. You are a queen. Thank you for always standing up with so much grace. You make us all very proud.” A fourth posted, “Whoo hoo!! You are brave, and that's why you are Miss Israel! You deserve the crown.”

Who is Melanie Shiraz Asor?

She is an Israeli entrepreneur with a background in technology, innovation, and advocacy. She completed her studies at Tel Aviv University and went to London as an exchange student.

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She received dual bachelor’s degrees from the University of California, Berkeley, and then returned to Tel Aviv. Proud of her culture and heritage, she is passionate about “empowering women, amplifying underrepresented voices, and strengthening pride”.

Also Read: ‘Uncanny resemblance’: Pakistani origin woman’s iconic side eye imitation of Rama Duwaji goes viral

While talking about her life, passion, and goals, she once said, “I’ve always been someone who thrives on building—whether it’s a venture, an idea, a story, or a space where others feel seen and inspired. I was born in Israel and raised between cultures, eventually returning to live in Israel full-time. I earned dual degrees from UC Berkeley in Data Science and Interdisciplinary Studies with a focus on Israel, and I hold a Global MBA from Tel Aviv University.”​

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She added, “Over the last several years, I’ve worked at the intersection of technology, strategy, and impact—contributing to fast-moving startups in Silicon Valley, leading global teams, and eventually founding my own FinTech company. I bring both structure and vision to what I build, always grounded in the belief that women deserve a seat at every table.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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