 Missed damaad ji Anand Piramal at Anant and Radhika's wedding? He was busy tearing up the dance floor. Here's proof
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Missed damaad ji Anand Piramal at Anant and Radhika’s wedding? He was busy tearing up the dance floor. Here’s proof

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 14, 2024 10:06 PM IST

Anand Piramal was seen dancing with guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding to an array of Bollywood songs.

Anand Piramal, husband of Isha Ambani, was missing in most of the videos of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding doing the rounds on social media. Now, a video of Anand Piramal letting loose on the dance floor at the wedding has emerged online, and the internet can’t get enough of it.

Anand Piramal dancing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. (Reddit/@BollyBlindsNGossip)
Anand Piramal dancing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

“Turns out Anand Piramal knows how to get down! Who knew the quiet guy could party this hard?!” reads the text inserted into the video shared on the Reddit community “BollyBlindsNGossip”.

The video shows Anand Piramal dancing to an array of Bollywood songs, including London Thumakda from the film Queen.

Watch Anand Piramal dancing to Bollywood songs here:

Anand Piramil at Anant Ambani 's wedding
byu/Confident-Abies1505 inBollyBlindsNGossip

The video, since being shared on Reddit, has accumulated nearly 100 upvotes and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video of Anand Piramal dancing his heart out at the wedding:

“OMG! Anand Piramal gone wild,” said an individual.

Another added, “Now I can say ki sab dekh liya [Now, I can say that I’ve seen it all.”

“It is always the quiet ones,” commented a third.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12 in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The lavish event was attended by global celebrities, politicians, and business tycoons. PM Modi, too, graced the event and blessed the couple.

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

Following the wedding, the Ambanis hosted a grand wedding reception today, July 14.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 14, 2024
