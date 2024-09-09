‘Missing his grandkids’: Man gets emotional after bonding with toddler on train, and the internet is loving it

When travelling in trains, it is normal to connect with fellow passengers. Something similar happened with Instagram user Neelam, who was travelling with her daughter. Upon connecting with fellow travellers, her daughter formed a bond with an elderly man. Neelam also captured the two playing on the train and having a fun time. While sharing the video, in the post, she also informed that the man was left in tears after playing with the little one. Snapshot of the elderly passenger playing with the girl.

In the video she shared, it shows the man playing with the little girl. Both of them are all smiles while interacting with each other. While sharing the video, in the caption of the post, she informed that she met the elderly couple on the train and that the man was a businessman. After playing with her daughter, the man was left teary-eyed. As per Neelam, she feels that he cried as a result of missing his grand children. (Also Read: Man gets emotional seeing wife's bond with her dad, promises to be like him)

Watch the video below:

This video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to 21 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual said, "More respect for you that you let him have a good time with your child. Maybe he missed his loved ones."

Another Instagram user, Purva Smita Shah, added, "People often forget that now their parents need the same love and affection once they showered on them. Especially with the company of their babies. Have shared your post. Hopefully, people will understand this point with empathy, too. Thank you so much for putting it out here. Much love."

"Probably he saw his daughter in her!" posted user Kishor Choudhary.

A fourth added, "The man must be missing playing with his grand children."