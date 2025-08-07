Missing Pak man found 'frozen in time' after 28 years inside glacier: 'Body was intact'

A man who vanished 28 years ago in Pakistan, reportedly to escape a family feud, has been found dead, his body shockingly preserved inside a glacier. The discovery stunned a local shepherd, who stumbled upon the corpse, which was perfectly intact, with even his clothes not torn. Police found that Naseeruddin had two children and disappeared in the mountains of Kohistan region in June 1997.(X/@groundcheck360)

BBC Urdu reported that the man was Naseeruddin, as per an identification card found on the body after it was excavated from the glacier. The local shepherd who found the body said he was shocked to see Naseeruddin's intact body. "What I saw was unbelievable. The body was intact. The clothes were not even torn,” he said.

With no oxygen, extreme cold, and low humidity, the glacier created the perfect conditions for mummifying his body and protecting it from decay.

The ID recovered from body was then used to find out what happened to Naseeruddin. Police found that he had two children and disappeared in the mountains of Kohistan region in June 1997.

How did he die?

The Express Tribune claimed that Naseeruddin was travelling with his brother Kaseeruddin on horseback before he disappeared. The two had left home after a violent feud and were passing through the region to live in hiding.

After the two brothers arrived in the valley, Naseeruddin disappeared. His brother said that he was last seen hiding in a cave to escape attackers. Even though Kaseeruddin rushed to get help for his brother, he was never found.

Now, three decades later, he is returning to the region to collect his brother's remains.

Police believe that Naseeruddin must have fallen into the iceberg while sheltering in a cave. Incidentally, the region located in remote Pakistan, closer to Afghanistan, has been covered in snow regularly due to high snowfall, but over the decades temperatures have risen, unearthing hidden remains like those of Naseeruddin.