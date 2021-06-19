Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mom and son give sweet surprise to neighbour on her birthday. Watch viral clip

“They are so sweet,” wrote a Facebook user while reacting to the video showing the mom and her son surprising their neighbour.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:33 AM IST
The image shows the mom and her son surprising their neighbour.(Facebook/@Ring)

“Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness,” these words written several years ago by Roman philosopher Seneca perfectly capture the essence of this video shared on Facebook. The clip shows how a mom and son made their neighbour’s birthday brighter. And that too for a neighbour they didn't know well.

Shared by home security company Ring on Facebook, the video shows a young Jaelan and his mom. The caption describes what happens in the video.

“Jaelan and his mom noticed a yard sign that read 'Honk for the birthday girl'. Even though they didn’t know the birthday girl, they went to the store and bought a card and box of candy to surprise and meet their neighbor!” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 15,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Very reassuring to see how well this mom is raising her child! We need more of that kindness in today’s world!” wrote a Facebook user. “I love this,” expressed another. “They are so sweet,” commented a third.

A blog published by Ring explains that the incident took place in 2020. Eejipt and her son, Jaelan were driving down the street when they saw the sign. “It's important to talk about kindness — your acts go a long way, and I just want to instill in him what that means,” Eejipt told Ring. “Instilling an attitude of gratitude inspired us to put it into action,” she added.

What are your thoughts on the video?

facebook viral video

