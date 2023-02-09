Mom challenges kids not to dance to peppy songs. Her youngest has other plans

Several songs are just made for one to dance to them. Even if you try to stop yourself from grooving, at one point, your body may instantly move to the beats. Something similar happened with these children when their mother gave them a no-dance challenge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by Instagram user Kaori Hansen Wright she informs that sometimes there is an impromptu dance party at her house with her children. So, this time, she challenged her kids not to dance as peppy music played in the background. All the kids can be seen standing in a line. As the song starts to play, the youngest instantly dances to it while others try to take the challenge seriously. However, after a few songs, everyone joins in for the party.

In the post's caption Kaori Hansen Wright wrote, "Sometimes after dinner, there's an impromptu dance party at our house. Tonight, I gave the kids the, try not to dance challenge. Little Tommy Hiro is a party king. "

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared on January 6. Since being posted on Instagram, it has been viewed over 1.9 million times. The share has also received several comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

An individual in the comments section wrote, "I hollered when lil man threw his glasses and hat across the floor!! Lol!" Another person added, "The little one is gonna be a raver throwing all his stuff, so cute." "Omg, this cracked me up! Lil man was like umm I'm dancing. Come on, guys, get in on this action," wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON