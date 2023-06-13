Mom helps visually impaired daughter graduate by reading notes, gets honorary degree

A mom received an honorary degree alongside her visually impaired daughter from Turkey’s Sakarya University. Reason? The mom acted as a guiding light during her daughter’s four-year course in law. Now, their story is going viral once again after an old picture of the duo from the graduation ceremony was shared on social media and is winning people’s hearts left, right and centre.

Mother-daughter duo at the graduation ceremony. (University of Sakarya )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The University of Sakarya awarded Berru Merve Kul her graduation certificate following her four-year study at the college in 2018. Not just this, they even bestowed an honorary graduate certificate upon her mother, Havva Kul, acknowledging her unwavering dedication and commitment to her daughter’s educational success. Professor Mahmut Bilen, who presented the award to Berru Merve Kul and her mother Havva, praised the girl’s mother, reported BBC.

Also Read: US woman marries chatbot she created using AI

The outlet further reported that the university was not equipped with reading material in Braille or audio sources in libraries and computer rooms. This was when Kul stepped in to fill the gaps. She read all of her notes and books to her and even guided her throughout.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Overheard: Mom who helped her blind daughter graduate from law school by attending every class and reading each textbook out aloud for 4 years received an honorary law degree for her effort,” wrote UN representative Mohamad Safa on Twitter. Alongside, he shared a picture of the mother-daughter duo.

Take a look at his tweet below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Professor Mahmut Bilen presented the certificate to Berru Merve Kul and her mother, Havva Kul, in 2018. He even shared a video of the same on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

The tweet, since being shared on June 11 by Mohamad Safa, has accumulated over 2.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“That’s love. Mother and daughter bond,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “That’s beautiful and very deserved!” “Nothing like a mother’s love,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “A mother’s love knows no bounds.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON