Mom joins daughter to give a fiery performance to Jawani Janeman

In a display of sweet family bond, a mom joined her daughter to create a dance video. Posted online, the video shows how the duo gave a fiery performance to an old Bollywood track - Jawani Janeman. Their cool moves, along with on-point expressions, made the video a delight to watch.

The image shows the daughter and the mom grooving to Jawani Janeman.(Instagram/@mannat_khanna)

The video was shared by Mannat Khanna on Instagram. It shows her dancing with her mom Tanya Mehra Khanna. She shared the video with two hashtags. They’re #momandme and #jawanjaneman.

The video opens to show the women standing in front of the camera wearing beautiful dresses. Text inserts on the screen also help the viewers to identify the mother and her daughter.

As the video goes on, the duo is seen showing synchronised moves to the song Jawani Janeman. Their dance steps to the peppy song may make you want to shake a leg too.

Take a look at this dance video of the mom and her daughter:

The video was posted last month. Since then, it has collected close to three million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has collected several appreciative comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“This is fascinating,” wrote an Instagram user. “So awesome dance,” added another. “Wow, really nice performance,” joined a third. A few also reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

About the song Jawani Janeman

The hit track is from the 1982 film Namak Halaal. With music by Bappi Lahiri, the track was sung by Asha Bhosle. The film starred Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi and Waheeda Rehman.

