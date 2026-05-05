‘Mom, mom, mom, mom’: Isha Ambani wears head to toe Nita Ambani’s diamonds, emeralds at Met Gala

Isha Ambani walked the Met Gala red carpet wearing a stunning Gaurav Gupta saree and a blouse embedded with heirloom jewels from her mother Nita Ambani’s collection. While getting ready for her grand entrance, Isha spoke with jewellery influencer Julia Hackman Chafé, who asked about the intricate ensemble. In a heartwarming moment caught on camera, the entrepreneur excitedly pointed to the dazzling gems adorning her outfit. With a bright smile, she affectionately repeated, “Mom, Mom, mom,” emphasising that every piece on the customised blouse came directly from her mother’s personal collection.

Snippet from a video of Isha Ambani shared by Julia Hackman Chafé. (Instagram/@uliachafe)

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“#IshaAmbani wearing head to toe #NitaAmbani’s jewelry for the #MetGala,” Chafé wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of her conversation with Isha Ambani.

Isha Ambani carried a Subodh Gupta mango sculpture to complete her outfit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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