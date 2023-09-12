Mom reacts after finding book written by daughter in bookstore

A video of the moment when a mom found a book written by her daughter at a bookstore has left people emotional. The video shows the mom's wholesome reaction while holding the book. The image shows a proud mom holding her daughter's book. (Instagram/@spirited_gal)

Author Aparna Verma shared this video of her mother on Instagram. “Okay now I’m sobbing. She made me her world, and now she gets to meet mine. The book is THE PHOENIX KING for all those who are asking,” Verma wrote along with the video.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “POV: You found your mom in the corner of the bookshop holding your book for the first time.” The video first shows the mom picking up the book from a shelf and slowly caressing it. As the video goes on, she notices that she is being recorded and breaks into a big smile. She then goes on to say that it is the book she is going to get.

Take a look at this video of the author’s proud mom:

The video was posted on September 4. Since being shared, the video has received close to 6.2 lakh views. The clip has also accumulated nearly 94,000 likes. From talking about how happy the mom looks to expressing how the video left them teary-eyed, people posted varied comments.

Here’s what Instagram users say about mom’s reaction to daughter’s book:

“YOU ARE IN A BOOKSTORE! That is a huge release, babe. Three copies are three whole copies and that’s freaking amazing. Proud of you! And, go mom!” posted an Instagram user. “Let’s make mama proud and all get one!” added another. “When your world seems cruel but you see your parents cheering you in the corner, it feels like the world. When you have no one, you have your family,” joined a third.

“I could see the pride radiating all the way through the screen! I got teary-eyed just watching her. You captured a beautiful moment,” expressed a fourth. “Literally teared up a little when she turned and was smiling so big!” wrote a fifth.