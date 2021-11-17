Mom scared of pet dog now loves it to bits. Watch heartwarming video

Have you ever been in a situation where you have asked your mother if you could keep a pet at home and she said that there was no way that the two of them could live in the same house? However, they ended up falling in love with the furry creature once you got one?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Well, something similar happened to this individual’s mother. They posted a video of their mother showing how her behaviour with the pet Shih Tzu dog of the house changed over time.

This video has been shared on Instagram with an aptly captioned, “Tere aage hi hum haare Olive, kiya tune kya asar!” The caption is inspired by the lines of the song ‘Ye Tune Kya Kiya’ from the movie ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!’

Take a look at this adorable video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted on November 14, this video has got several reactions and more than one lakh likes.

One Instagram user commented, “Thanks for this reel, Olive. I sent this to my mom so she can understand.”

“All moms are the same,” related another.

A third said, “same is the case with my grandparents.”

What are your thoughts on this cute video?