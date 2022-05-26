Mom teaches baby girl how to get hearing impaired dad's attention in viral video

As a baby grows up, it is very important for them to learn how to socialise properly. These babies learn how to speak and use words correctly. But that is in scenarios other than this one, where the little baby's father happens to be hearing impaired. This, of course, would not stop the baby from learning to communicate with her dad. This video has, therefore, gone viral for all the right reasons.

The video opens to show the mom of this baby in frame. She makes it quite clear that her purpose in this video is to teach her baby daughter how to communicate with her hearing impaired father. She teaches her child how to tap the table repeatedly in order to cause a vibration and get her father's attention immediately, so that they can communicate further.

This little baby is named Madison and has an Instagram page, along with her parents that has over 1.7 lakh followers. This particular video that has been shared by the page, has been captioned with, “Don’t worry, this is very appropriate in the Deaf community. This is how you get other people's attention when sitting at the table.”

Take a look at this lovely video below:

This video, owing to its absolute cuteness and heartwarming feeling that it leaves the viewers with, has gone massively viral. Since being shared just seven days ago, this video has already raked up above 7.7 million views. it has also received various adorable comments from Instagram users.

An individual shares, “My first roommate was deaf, I would stomp on the floor to get her attention. Downstairs neighbour wasn't too happy with me.” “The trick is to remember not to do this with your hearing friends, lol,” jokes another. A third comment reads, “I remember my first ASL teacher who had a deaf son said they kept bean bags in different places all over the house to toss to get attention.”

What are your thoughts on this viral video that deals with the dad’s hearing impairment and his cute baby learning how to navigate it?