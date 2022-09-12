Mom thinks kid is hurt but she's just singing a Taylor Swift song instead. Watch

Little kids, be they infants or toddlers, often stay up to the funniest of things imaginable and do this with utmost ease and without a second thought. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram shows exactly that on part of a little girl who makes it a point to scream quite loud while she can be seen swimming in an indoor pool. Quite obviously, her mother got alarmed at this fact and looked at her with concern. But that is when she realised that the little girl was not hurt at all and was, in fact, trying to sing a song by Taylor Swift that has been iconic ever since its release in the year 2012. It is known as I Knew You Were Trouble. And if you are one to keep up with trends, then you definitely have an idea about exactly how this song sounds.

This video has been shared on Instagram jointly by two pages. The first is devoted to the little girl who can be seen in this video and her sibling. While the second one is that of their mother, Karalea Pleau-Pior, who can be seen recording this video and has over 3.15 lakh dedicated followers on her page. The video that has now gone viral has been shared on the social media platform with a caption that reads, “A little Swiftie in the making.”

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on September 3 and has already received over 1.9 lakh likes.

"Now she's officially my favourite child on the planet," wrote a user on Instagram. "Welcome to the fandom, little Swiftie," said a second. "I seriously need this to be a ringtone for certain people," joked a third.