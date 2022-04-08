Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mom tries capturing a sweet moment between twins, this happens instead. Watch
Mom tries capturing a sweet moment between twins, this happens instead. Watch

The video showing how the mom’s attempt to capture a sweet moment between her twins failed was posted on Instagram.
The cute image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the twin babies looking at each other.(Instagram/@heatherfernxo)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 10:27 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos that capture sweet antics of babies are often absolutely heartwarming to watch. Even more show if the clips feature twin babies. If you are someone who agree to that statement, then here is a video that may make you very happy. Shared on Instagram, the clip shows twin babies Harper and Hudson.

The video is shared by their mom Heather Fern on her personal Instagram page. “Once again, I thought I was about to capture a sweet moment,” she wrote while posting the video. She also shared a few hashtags to complete her post. They’re #twins, #twinlife, #twinmom, and #twinmomlife.

The video opens to show the babies in a cot. While Hudson is seen sleeping with a pacifier in his mouth, Harper is sitting beside him and looking at her brother. Guess what happens next? We won’t give you everything, so take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered nearly 46,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some couldn’t stop talking about the cuteness of the clip.

“You go, pretty girl! Rule it! Heh heh heh,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww , He doesn’t seem to mind. Lol! Adorable,” posted another. “Haha Hudson is like ‘she did it again mom’,” shared a third. “Hudson's face is like "What just happened??" He's so patient with her,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

