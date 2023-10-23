Mom who worked as house help, breaks down after seeing son as a pilot

A wholesome moment between a mom and her son has taken social media by storm and is melting the hearts of many. After a mom spent 30 years working as a house help to earn for her son's education, she broke down after watching him become a successful pilot.

Mom embraces son after seeing him become a pilot. (Instagram/@Good News Movement)

The video of this heartening moment was shared on Instagram by the handle . A text inlay on the clip reads, "Ethiopian mother who spent 30 years working in Lebanon to provide for her family and sponsor her son to become a pilot gets the surprise of a lifetime on her departure day. Realising her son was the pilot, she broke down in tears and embraced her son."

The video opens to show the woman walking into the plane and then getting a surprise of a lifetime from her son. Her son is seen standing with a bouquet in his hands. When the mom spots him, she is moved to tears and hugs her son. (Also Read: Mom’s reaction to seeing pilot son on the same flight is priceless. Watch)

This post was shared on October 22. Since being posted, it has garnered close to two million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Several thought that the video was heartening.

An individual wrote, "I have tears in my eyes, and my heart is about to burst. Mama must be so proud of her son, who is so successful...her hard work paid off, no words can describe the happiness she must feel for her son and his accomplishments!"

A second said, " A woman of such beauty and grace. I imagine her son is not only intelligent but as humble as she seems as well. God Bless them."

A third expressed, "What a proud moment for a mother."

"There is still beauty in this world!" shared another.

