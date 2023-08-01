Mom’s reaction to seeing pilot son on the same flight is priceless. Watch

A heartwarming video of a mom and a son has been doing rounds on the Internet. The video captures a mother’s priceless reaction after she discovers that her son is the pilot on the flight she boarded. This wholesome video is sure to bring a smile to your face and fill your heart with happiness. The image shows a mother’s priceless reaction after she finds out her son is the pilot of the flight she is travelling on. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“Proud mama! This mother breaks out in tears and shouts for joy when she finds out her son is piloting the flight that she is on,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Good News Movement. The video opens to show a mother boarding a flight along with other passengers. As soon as she spots her son, she embraces him, and tears of joy stream down her face.

Watch how this mother reacted when she found out that her son is the pilot on her pilot:

Since being shared two days ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 1.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this heartwarming video of mother and son:

“I’m sobbing. Her pure joy at seeing her son melts my heart!” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Love this! And somehow, I think this would be a really good flight to be on. He’s probably a great pilot, but he’s going to really take care of things when his mama is on board!” “Ahhhhh, I can’t wait until I have that same heart felt joy when my son completes his pilot training in 2 years. Great job, mom and son,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “You know she’s a proud mama!” “This is wholesome to the next level. This is like every pilot’s payoff moment,” wrote a fifth. A sixth commented, “I love this! So sweet!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON