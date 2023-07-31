Air hostess records MS Dhoni sleeping on flight, netizens share mixed reactions

After guiding Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title this year, former India captain MS Dhoni has been enjoying some time off the cricket field. Recently, a video of him playing Candy Crush on his tablet aboard a flight went viral, and now another video featuring the cricketer has gained significant traction online. The video shows MS Dhoni taking a nap on the flight. While some found it cute, his fans have criticized the air hostess who captured the video for invading his privacy. MS Dhoni taking a nap aboard a flight. (Twitter/@ChakriDhoni17)

“Cutest video of the day,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared by Twitter account Chakri Dhoni. The video opens to show an air hostess setting her phone to record MS Dhoni. As the video progresses, the cricketer can be seen seated by the window in a relaxed state with his wife, Sakshi Singh, who is busy with her own activities. The air hostess, who is clearly thrilled after spotting Dhoni, smiles at the camera and continues recording the cricketer.

Watch the video that captures MS Dhoni sleeping aboard a flight below:

The video was shared on July 29 on Twitter. It has since accumulated over one lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has collected more than 4,400 likes and a flurry of comments from Twitter users. While many expressed that the air hostess was intruding on MS Dhoni’s privacy, others found it cute.

Here’s how people reacted to the video featuring MS Dhoni taking a much-needed nap on a flight:

“Can somebody please instruct and enlighten the Air Hostess to be more professional and not intrude on their privacy?” wrote a Twitter user. Another added, “That’s invading a person’s privacy.” “She’s invading the privacy of Dhoni and his wife, totally wrong,” expressed a third. A fourth expressed, “Um. This isn’t right.” “Next time you see him on a flight, request him. I am sure he won’t deny,” commented a fifth.

An individual wrote, “Really cute. I know they also enjoy their work. Don’t have to be too hard on them. I feel if she would have just asked him, he would have surely posed for a pic. That man is a legendary gentleman. C’mon girl! Yet I found it really cute.” “Love her childish behaviour. If I would be in her place I also would have done like this,” added another. A third expressed, “Nothing wrong in her actions. Afterall, she is a fan of MSD.” What are your thoughts on this video? Did you find this video cute or an invasion of MS Dhoni’s privacy?

