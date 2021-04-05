Home / Trending / Monday motivation post featuring specially-abled woman’s work out session may inspire you
trending

Monday motivation post featuring specially-abled woman’s work out session may inspire you

While some resonated with the powerful caption shared alongside the clip, others couldn’t stop lauding the woman’s never-give-up attitude.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 11:50 AM IST
The image shows a woman working out.(Twitter@PriyankaJShukla)

Are you already feeling tired after thinking about the long week that is yet to follow after this Monday? If yes, then this incredible video shared by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla may inspire you to get up and hustle. The clip, shared on Twitter, features a specially-abled woman doing an intense workout session.

The video shows the woman working out with weights. “One who tries, never fails,” reads the caption when loosely translated from a popular motivational Hindi poem by Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some three hours ago, the clip has garnered over 2.1 million views and several comments. While some resonated with the powerful caption shared alongside the clip, others couldn’t stop lauding the woman’s never-give-up attitude.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Former school teacher battles to save Indonesia's mangroves

Video featuring adorable doggo siblings are reminding netizens of theirs

‘No petting!’: Doggo refuses dad’s pets, leaves netizens in splits

9-year-old Canadian boy bags world record title for longest milk tooth extracted

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
monday motivation
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP