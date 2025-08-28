Monkey causes ‘money rain’ UP: 3 times monkey stealing sprees left people stunned

Locals in UP’s Auraiya witnessed an unexpected “money rain” after a monkey flung currency notes it stole from a man at the tehsil office in Bidhuna. The monkey’s action caused the owner, Rohitash Chandra, to lose ₹28,000 after people present at the scene scrambled for cash. These incidents involving monkeys happened all across India. (Representational image). (Pexels)

The primate took cash from inside a bag kept in Chandra’s motorcycle boot and started tossing it. The bag contained ₹80,000, but only ₹52,000 was recovered.

However, this is not the first time monkeys have been spotted stealing from humans. Here are three instances that went viral online.

Monkey gatecrashes Haldi ceremony:

A monkey that took it upon itself to attend a Haldi ceremony and crashed the event, stole laddoos and left the guests amused and scared.

A social media video shared earlier this year, with the caption “Bro saw the opportunity and took it,” captures the hilarious moment. In the video, the monkey walks past the guests attending the event, scaring a few in the process, to steal the sweets.

Monkeys give ‘Peak Indian experience’ to US vlogger:

An American travel blogger may have expected various kinds of adventures in India but getting robbed by monkeys was probably not one of them. However, that is what happened to the travel vlogger while riding a scooty in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.

During his ride, he paused for a moment, and taking the opportunity, a monkey stole the chocolate cake from inside a bag placed in front of his vehicle. Other primates soon joined in to snatch some oranges kept in the bag with the cake.

“I got robbed in India, can’t believe these guys got me, I was saving that chocolate cake and oranges for tonight, now I’m hungry,” the content creator wrote while posting the video.

Monkey steals jewellery worth ₹ 20 lakh:

Abhishek Agarwal from Aligarh was left shocked while leaving the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan when a monkey snatched his wife’s bag containing jewellery worth ₹20 lakh. Reportedly, the woman had kept her jewellery inside during the temple visit. The police later recovered the bag.

“The panic was real—the bag had jewellery worth ₹20 lakh,” said circle officer (Sadar) Sandeep Kumar Singh. “There was no immediate trace of the monkey.” Police later traced the primate with the help of CCTV footage.

“It was by the grace of Lord Banke Bihari that I got my valuables back and I thank Vrindavan police for the help,” said Agarwal.