Monkey sits at table for breakfast in Karnataka hotel, viral video amazes internet

In a heartwarming moment caught on camera, a monkey was seen calmly sitting at a table and enjoying breakfast at a busy restaurant in Karnataka, just like any other guest. The viral video, shared by the official handle of Pet Adoption Bangalore, has left the internet smiling.(X/@PetsinBangalore)

The video shows the monkey seated at a table as hotel staff look on with amusement and affection. Instead of chasing it away, the staff offered food to the unexpected visitor, who sat politely, eating without fuss or mischief.

Describing the moment, Pet Adoption Bangalore captioned the video, “A hungry little monkey visited a hotel in Karnataka… and guess what? The kind-hearted staff didn’t shoo him away. Instead, they lovingly offered him food… No mischief, no fuss, just pure gratitude in those little eyes.”

The clip captures not only the monkey’s adorable behaviour but also the warmth of the people around, smiling customers, patient staff, and a peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Netizens were quick to applaud the gesture, “Awesome! May God bless the shopkeeper. Kindness is free,” wrote one user.

“Very nice. Coexistence,” said another.

While one monkey in Karnataka won hearts for his good table manners, another group of monkeys in Tamil Nadu offered a glimpse of their cheekier side, and gave a visiting vlogger a surprise he won't soon forget.

In a now-viral Instagram Reel, American travel creator @vanboys222, who is currently exploring India, captured the exact moment a gang of monkeys pulled off a swift snack heist in Kodaikanal.

The video shows the vlogger riding a scooty with a small bag placed in front of him, containing a chocolate cake and some oranges. As he pauses for a moment to take in the view, a troop of monkeys surrounds him. One makes a bold move and snatches the cake, followed by others who quickly grab the oranges, leaving the stunned tourist laughing in disbelief.

