Monkeys steal chocolate cake and oranges from American vlogger in Tamil Nadu: ‘Peak Indian experience’

Monkeys stealing things is quite normal for many Indians. But for one American travel vlogger, it was a complete surprise, and now, the video of that moment has gone viral. Monkeys caught in the act as an American travel vlogger watches his chocolate cake vanish, followed by the oranges.(@vanboys222/Instagram)

The video was shared by American travel vlogger @vanboys222, who is currently exploring India.

In the Instagram Reel, the vlogger is seen riding a scooty with a small bag placed in front of him in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. The bag had a chocolate cake and some oranges inside. As he pauses for a moment, a group of monkeys surrounds him. One monkey quickly grabs the chocolate cake, while others join in and snatch the oranges.

“I got robbed in India, can’t believe these guys got me, I was saving that chocolate cake and oranges for tonight, now I’m hungry,” the caption of the post reads.

Check out the viral video here:

Monkeys are a common sight in many parts of India, especially in tourist spots. While locals are used to their bold behaviour, travellers often get caught off guard, especially when food is involved.

The video was shared on Sunday, and has since gained over 7,000 likes and numerous comments.

Instagram users found the video hilarious and very relatable.

One of the users, @onegrandpassion, commented, “God's lil creatures gotta eat too!”

A second user, @narrator1_11, with a hint of sarcasm commented, “Complain this to the nearby dog station, they will handle it.”

Another user, @dishleo10_, commented, "Bro, they understand Hindi curses. Your "Get back" won't work, lmao."

Some Instagram users even shared their own stories of monkeys stealing food during their travels in India. Most agreed that the vlogger handled it well and made the reel even better with his calm reaction.