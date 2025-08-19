'Monkey business': Morning coffee of a couple turns chaotic as monkey barges into Mussoorie hotel room

Monkeys' playful behaviour is a normal sight for people living in the hills, often adding a mix of fun and chaos to daily life. For tourists, however, it can seem strange and even scary. A monkey raided a Mussoorie hotel room, eating ladoos and biscuits while exploring.(@shunalikhullarshroff1/Instagram)

For one tourist couple in Mussoorie, this became a very real experience during their morning coffee at a hotel. The chaos was captured in an Instagram reel that has amused viewers across social media.

The video was shared by writer and podcaster, Shunali Khullar Shroff, with the caption, “An adventurous morning involving a fat monkey at the tres’ charming and centuries-old Savoy Hotel Mussoorie.”

According to the post, Shroff had just started enjoying her morning coffee on the hotel balcony when a monkey suddenly jumped onto the balcony, lightly shoved her, and slipped into the hotel room.

Playful monkey causes chaos:

With the door bolted from inside, Shroff found herself locked out on the balcony. She then asked her husband to stay in the bathroom while she called the hotel staff for help.

In the video, the monkey is seen enjoying some ladoos and exploring the room.

“Once inside, the monkey discovered the minibar and helped itself to some Independence Day ladoos. Realising it was trapped, the monkey started banging on the balcony door,” she adds.

A tug of war followed, with Shroff holding the door from outside while the monkey pulled from inside. The hotel staff said they could not help, as the room was bolted from the inside. Eventually, Shroff had to let the monkey out, after quietly chanting the Hanuman Chalisa under her breath.

Before leaving, the monkey even carried away some hide-and-seek biscuits and left a banana peel on the bed, causing a mess.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to this post:

The post quickly grabbed attention on Instagram, with many finding the video funny and entertaining. People shared their own stories of encounters with monkeys, while others commented on the monkeys’ bold and playful behaviour.

One of the users, Upasana Mahtani Luthra, commented, “Very brave !! To be filming throughout.”

A second user, Bonita Bulchandani, commented, “Omg how frightening but cute at the same time!!”

A third user, Shivam, commented, “Monkey business.”

Another user, Shivani Mittal, commented, “I had one such guest monkey with me in the car locked in once on the back seat without me realising.”

For tourists, such encounters may seem strange or even alarming, but for locals, these are a common and amusing part of hill-station life.