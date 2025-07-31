'That happiness': Internet adores woman’s joyful mid-traffic moment with fluffy Chow Chow

A heartwarming moment from the streets of Dehradun has gone viral online. The video captured a woman reacting with joy on spotting a Chow Chow dog in the middle of a busy road. A Dehradun woman’s adorable reaction to spotting a Chow Chow has gone viral online.(@dragger_z900/Instagram)

The viral Instagram reel shows a woman pulling up on her scooty in the middle of the traffic. As soon as she spots a fluffy Chow Chow calmly sitting on a bike, she instantly lights up. Her face turns cheerful, and she even reaches out to shake hands with the dog.

In the video, the woman is also seen recording the dog on her phone, capturing the moment with a big smile and clear excitement.

Instagram users were charmed by the woman’s reaction, with many touched by her childlike excitement. Her wide smile and spontaneous attempt to greet the Chow Chow felt genuine, leaving a lasting impression.

The viral video was shared on Instagram by Dhananjay Chauhan, a moto vlogger.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on July 30, 2025, and has since received over 4 lakh likes and thousands of comments.

Internet reacts with joy:

Instagram was quick to shower love on the video. Many users called the moment “pure joy” and praised the woman’s genuine reaction. Comments like “this made my day,” “cutest thing on the internet today,” and “her smile says it all” filled the post.

One of the users, Dheeraj Chandran, commented, “That happiness, the moment she saw him, that happiness has no words.”

A second user, @brabadon14, commented, “Chowchows are the absolute best. Fluffy, chonky, chubby, cuddle buddies, you name it.”

Another user, Ayena Makkar Girdhar, commented, “This is me with dogs all the time.”

Some users even commented that the video reminded them how little things can bring big happiness.