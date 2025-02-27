Monkey gatecrashes Haldi ceremony, boldly steals laddoos from wedding guests. Watch

Weddings are joyous celebrations, but they can also attract unexpected and unwanted guests. While most people worry about total strangers sneaking into their parties, one wedding had a different kind of gate crasher who shocked all the guests with a quick heist. A wedding took an unexpected turn when a monkey sneaked in to steal sweets.(X/@gharkekalesh)

In a viral video, a monkey was seen crashing into a wedding ceremony only to steal food and run away as quikcly as it entered. The video shows a all-yellow Haldi ceremony with the guests smearing haldi on the smiling bride and groom as loud music plays. One guest holds a plate full of laddoos to offer to the couple when suddenly a monkey is seen sneaking into the scene.

It hurridly makes its way into the ceremony, startling many guests who jump back in fear as the primate makes its way straight to the plate of sweets. It quickly grabs a few of them, stuffing them in its mouth and fists and rapidly runs back, leaving the scene as quickly as it came.

Take a look at the video here:

Many wedding guests were left stunned while others laughed at the bizarre occurrence. "Bro saw the opportunity and took it," read the caption of the video.

Social media delighted

The monkey's laddoo heist left many in splits on social media. "Daane daane pe likha hai khane waale ka naam. Those laddoos were destined to be eaten by the monkey," remarked one user.

Other pointed out that it seemed like the primate took a few of the sweet treats back for his other moneky friends. "Monkey be like: Akele nahi khaunga sabko le jaunga (I won't eat alone. I will take some for everyone)," read another comment.

"According to Darwin’s theory of evolution, monkeys are our forefathers, and we’ve inherited their opportunistic character traits," joked a third user.

