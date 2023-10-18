Monkey negotiates with woman, takes food to return her phone

Monkeys are mischievous and are often seen around tourist spots snatching things from unsuspecting people. This is not an uncommon habit of the primates. However, it seems like this monkey from Bali has taken that art a step ahead and learned how to bargain too. A video shared on social media shows how a monkey not only stole a woman’s phone but later demanded food from her in exchange for the device.

The image shows a woman trying to get her phone back from a monkey. (Instagram/@balitopholiday)

The video is posted on the Instagram page of a travel agency called Bali Top Holiday. The caption of the post is written in Indonesian, which when translated to English, explains that the monkey is engaged in a “transaction.”

In the video, a monkey is seen perched on top of a wall with a phone in its hand. A woman is also seen standing in front of it. Soon, the woman takes out a fruit from her tote bag and gives it to the monkey. However, that doesn’t cut the deal. It is only when she hands over another fruit to the creature it gives back her phone.

Take a look at this video of the negotiating monkey:

The video was posted six days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than five lakh views. The share has also collected nearly 22,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what Instagram users say about the video:

An individual took to the comments section to share a similar story. Their comment, when translated from Indonesian into English, explains that his son’s phone was also taken from the same place and with the help of the local guards he got it back. However, what surprised him was a video on the phone showing several monkeys. “Take care in Bali. Btw, lovely monkey,” posted another.

A third added, “So good at barter.” A fourth wrote, “Been there and was careful. It’s because the guide warned me before.” What are your thoughts on the video? How would you react in such a situation?

