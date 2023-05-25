Woman tricks monkey to get back glasses it snatched

Monkeys are mischievous and there are several videos on the Internet that perfectly show that. Just like this clip that captures a monkey snatching a man’s glasses with lightning speed. However, that is not all that the video captures. The video also shows how a woman tricks the animals into giving back the pair of glasses. The image shows a monkey snatching a man's glasses.(Screengrab (Instagram))

The video is posted on an Instagram page with a simple caption that reads “Snatch and grab”. The video opens to show a man climbing up a flight of stairs when suddenly a monkey jumps in front of him and snatches his glasses. Taken aback, the man looks confused about the situation but eventually tries to take back his specs. Expectedly, the monkey refuses to give it back. However, a woman comes to his rescue. She gives two fruits to the monkey and when the animal gets distracted, she quickly takes back the glasses.

Take a look at the video:

The video has left people chuckling. While some shared they had similar experiences, others posted hilarious comments to showcase their reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“We had the same experience in the same place,” commented an Instagram user. “This woman is so smart,” praised another. “The lady definitely has experience with toddlers,” expressed a third. “This is business. This is a deal,” joked a fourth. “She made a trade. Lol,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted some six days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 20.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the post has gathered tons of likes.