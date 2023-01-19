Home / Trending / Union Minister Kiren Rijiju posts clip of monkeys scrolling through a smartphone. Watch

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju posts clip of monkeys scrolling through a smartphone. Watch

trending
Published on Jan 19, 2023 08:51 PM IST

The clip that is now going viral shows monkeys scrolling through a smartphone just like humans.

Three monkeys curiously scrolling through a smartphone held by an individual. (Twitter/@KirenRijiju)
Three monkeys curiously scrolling through a smartphone held by an individual. (Twitter/@KirenRijiju)
ByArfa Javaid

A video of monkeys scrolling through a smartphone is the latest viral video that has created a buzz on social media. Shared on Twitter by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the clip show a man holding a smartphone in what appears to be a jungle, and three monkeys can be seen scrolling through it curiously. One among them is holding the smartphone, just like humans. They are visibly fascinated with the smartphone and can be seen glued to the screen. Meanwhile, a baby monkey gently calls one of them and holds its hand to divert its attention from the mobile phone.

“Look at the success of digital literacy awareness reaching an unbelievable level!” read the caption of the video shared on Twitter by Andhra Pradesh minister Kiren Rijiju.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than one lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“This is really amazing,” posted an individual. “What a wonderful scenario,” shared another. “Inquisitive mind and a curious soul. A learning experience for even the primates! The far reaching consequences of knowledge and understanding!” expressed a third. “Their behavior is so cool. Typically they snatch away things. Amazed by the level of focus and curiosity. Love this,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
viral video kiren rijiju monkey + 1 more
viral video kiren rijiju monkey
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out