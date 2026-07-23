'Most expensive mistake': Bengaluru woman explains why 20 lakh weddings aren't worth it, internet divided

A Bengaluru-based woman has sparked a discussion on social media after arguing that spending ₹20 lakh on a wedding to impress relatives may not be worth the long-term financial impact.

Goel said that a wedding is a celebration but should not become a financial burden. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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Meenal Goel, a chartered accountant and former KPMG and Deloitte professional, shared an Instagram post breaking down how a typical ₹20 lakh wedding budget is spent and why couples should prioritise their financial future over lavish celebrations. "Don't spend ₹20 lakhs to impress relatives," the text on her Instagram post read.

According to Goel, a ₹20 lakh wedding can quickly add up, with around ₹6 lakh spent on food, ₹5 lakh on the venue, ₹3 lakh on decorations, ₹2 lakh each on photography, entertainment and miscellaneous expenses. She pointed out that while the money disappears within 2 days, its financial impact lasts much longer.

"Within 48 hours... the venue is returned, the food is gone, the decorations are removed, guests move on to the next wedding. But one thing stays with you: the financial impact," she wrote in the caption of the post.

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Goel also argued that while caterers, photographers, banquet owners and DJs all get paid, the real cost is borne by the family's savings, future goals, investments and retirement plans. She suggested that instead of putting all their savings into a single event, couples should allocate their money across different life goals.

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"Imagine investing even a part of that money instead: A home down payment. An emergency fund. Long-term investments. Your future children's education. Financial security for your family," she wrote.

Goel said that a wedding is a celebration but should not become a financial burden. "Celebrate within your means, create memories, and start your married life with financial peace, and not financial pressure. Build a marriage, not just a wedding," she said.

"Build a marriage, not just a wedding," she concluded.

(Also Read: Founder apologises for texting employee on their wedding day: ‘I’ll be better’)

What did social media say?

The post drew mixed reactions online, with many agreeing that families should avoid taking on debt or exhausting their savings for weddings.

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One user wrote, "Thank you for saying that. Hearing this from a woman is truly appreciated. If more people shared this perspective, many middle-class boys and their families wouldn't have to worry so much about the financial burden of expensive marriages. Society definitely needs more women who think this way."

"Very true, A new married couple should not start life with loans, the will have more new expenses like setting up home, purchasers, new life goals," commented another.

Others, however, defended spending on weddings.

"Getting son or a daughter married is an emotion for every parent don't compare that monetarily," one user wrote.

"Build your network, not just your budget-so spending ₹20L on unforgettable moments never feels like a burden. After all, money can't buy the memories of your special moments," said another.

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"Sorry but it's a once in a lifetime event I will spend as much as required," commented one user.