Founder apologises for texting employee on their wedding day: ‘I’ll be better’

In a follow-up post shared two days later, Orbach apologized for messaging the employee on their wedding day. “I went viral for the wrong reason,” he wrote.

The post has since been deleted after facing massive backlash online. (Also read: Founder hails employee for being online on wedding day, internet calls it ‘awful’ )

Orbach praised the employee’s dedication as he shared the screenshot on X. “One of our team just got married today… and still popped online for a bit,” Aj Orbach, co-founder of Ohio-based firm Triple Whale, wrote. “Not because anyone asked. Is on fully approved PTO. Just genuinely excited about what they’re building. That kind of ownership is special. Also told them to log off.”

On Tuesday, Orbach shared a screenshot of his Slack message to the employee. “How is it going?” the Triple Whale founder asked the employee, who replied, “It's going, got married this morning/afternoon, but I am back online.”

A US-based founder has apologized for messaging an employee on their wedding day after facing severe criticism online. AJ Orbach, co-founder of e-commerce analytics company Triple Whale, acknowledged that he “never should’ve messaged” the employee while promising to do better in the future.

The Ohio-based founder said that after sharing the post, he logged off for two days to observe Passover. When he returned, the post had collected nearly 2 million views and more than 600 comments, most of them angry.

Orbach admitted that he should not have texted the employee on their wedding day, while promising to do better in the future.

“People criticized my intent, my leadership, and most importantly, the culture of the company I’ve spent five years building. I understand where they’re coming from,” he said.

“At Triple Whale, we pride ourselves on the passion each employee brings to work. It’s at the core of everything we do. And that excitement is contagious. It makes showing up every day a treat for me,” added Orbach.

“Excitement got the best of me” The founder of Triple Whale blamed his excitement as the reason for texting his employee. He apologised to the employee specifically and to the company at large for not upholding their values of integrity and honesty.

(Also read: Indian employee quits job after company refuses leave for brother's wedding: ‘Been there 4 years’)

“So I’ll be the first to admit that my excitement got the best of me here. And for that, I’m sorry. To the employee I never should’ve messaged, and to all of Triple Whale, for not upholding that value,” he said in his X post.

“I care a lot about this company. Probably too much sometimes. This was one of those times,” said Orbach.

He concluded his post by saying he would do better in the future. “And it’s on me to set the tone — and I’ll be better. For myself, for Triple Whale, and for the ecosystem I care so much about,” he concluded.